To enhance public health and well-being, Cachar District has unveiled an extensive health campaign, which will feature 82 integrated health camps across the region. This initiative, designed to provide crucial healthcare services to every corner of the district, was announced during a strategic meeting led by Dr. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, the Additional District Commissioner (Health), on Friday at the District Commissioner’s Office.

The campaign aims to address a wide array of health concerns, offering screenings and check-ups for issues such as STIs, HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C, alongside general health consultations. These health camps are expected to not only provide immediate care but also promote preventive healthcare and the early detection of health issues that can otherwise go unnoticed.

During the meeting, key officials from the Joint Directorate of Health Services, the District AIDS Control Organization (DACO), DISHA, and representatives from the District Health Society gathered to discuss the implementation strategy. Dr. Ahmed emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts, noting, “This initiative is a meaningful step toward bringing healthcare closer to our communities, focusing on accessibility and timely intervention.”

The integrated health camps will benefit a broad demographic of residents, offering them convenient access to essential health services within their localities. This initiative reflects a growing commitment to making healthcare more accessible and inclusive, particularly in remote areas where medical facilities are often limited.

With strong collaboration between multiple departments, officials are optimistic that this campaign will not only address immediate health concerns but also contribute to fostering a healthier, more resilient community in the long term.