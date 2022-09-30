While Assam is gearing up for Durga Puja celebrations, the Cachar police have created an anti-Romeo squad to tackle cases of eve teasing and molestation during the puja season.

Superintendent of Police, Cachar, Numal Mahato speaking to India Today NE said, "We have trained a squad comprising 10 male and 10 female officers who have been specially selected from the police force and will remain active 24 hours a day".

"The squad will interact with the public and at the same time help in responding to the concerns of the public", he added.

On the other hand, the public is always welcome to reach the 24-hour control room, wherein, the public will be assisted.

Notably, the squad has started mock drills in the police parade ground of Silchar.

The SP also stated that several people were found intoxicated on the streets, which is why the police have prepared the squad to keep a check on such unseen incidents.

It is to be mentioned here that the Cachar district administration conducted several meetings with different departments and NGOs to chalk out a plan for the Durga Puja festival.

Deputy commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha asked the committees conducting Durga Puja to maintain a plastic-free celebration.

Silchar town is the heart of Barak Valley part of Assam and during Durga Puja, over five lakh people visit the town.