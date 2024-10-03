District Commissioner Mridul Yadav of Cachar, Assam, led a critical meeting on Thursday to address ration card distribution challenges faced by residents impacted by the National Register of Citizens (NRC) update process. The gathering, held at the DC's office conference hall, aimed to create a framework for issuing new ration cards to beneficiaries unintentionally excluded due to NRC complications.

Key attendees included MLAs Mihir Kanti Shome and Khalil Uddin Mazumder, representing the Udharbond and Katigorah constituencies respectively. Dr Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, Additional District Commissioner for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, outlined steps to expedite the process.

The initiative responds to directives from the Assam government, emphasising swift action to restore essential services to affected individuals. Block Development Officers, revenue officials, and municipal board representatives contributed insights to ensure a comprehensive approach.

Local social workers pledged to raise awareness among impacted communities, while officials from the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department committed to streamlining the distribution system.