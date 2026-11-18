A Foreigners Tribunal in Assam's Cachar district has declared a man a “streamline foreigner”, while recognising his late wife and four children as Indian citizens, following a fresh examination of original documents and evidence.

The Foreigners Tribunal-4th Member, Ranjan Roy, passed the order on November 6, declaring Mohan Lal Das, a resident of Sayedpur village under Katigorah, a “streamline foreigner”. The tribunal, however, held that his late wife Pramila Das and their four children — Puspa Bala Das, Suman Bala Das, Sudhan Das (also referred to as Sredham Das) and Madhu Das — were Indians and not foreigners.

In Assam, the term “streamline foreigner” refers to a person who entered the state from erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, between January 1, 1966 and March 24, 1971, but did not register with the government.

According to the tribunal's order, several cases involving members of the family had been clubbed together for disposal through a common opinion. Mohan Lal's mother, Monmohini Das, and his wife, Pramila Das, died while the proceedings were pending. Their names were subsequently struck off, and the cases were contested by the surviving family members.

During the proceedings, the family maintained that Pramila Das and Mohan Lal Das had entered India from East Pakistan in 1964.

Pramila claimed she had arrived with her father, Jamini Kanta Das, whose entry was recorded at Silchar on October 6, 1964. He was also issued a Relief Eligibility Certificate by the Union government's Ministry of Rehabilitation on February 4, 1966.

Mohan Lal Das, meanwhile, claimed that he entered India through Karimganj on September 30, 1964, and received a similar Relief Eligibility Certificate on February 4, 1966. He later purchased land at Sayedpur through a registered deed dated May 22, 1967.

The family submitted voter lists dating back to 1970, Relief Eligibility Certificates, the 1967 land sale deed, birth certificates and voter identity cards as evidence.

The tribunal had earlier declared the family members foreigners after they failed to produce the original versions of their documents. However, the Gauhati High Court, while hearing a writ petition challenging that order, allowed them in September 2022 to submit the original documents for fresh consideration.

During the fresh proceedings, the tribunal examined the original records and the testimony of Dilip Kumar Das, brother of Pramila Das, who was examined on November 6, 2026.

Dilip Kumar Das produced the 1966 voter list bearing the name of his father, Jamini Kanta Das. The tribunal described his testimony as “trustworthy and reliable”, noting that it was not contradicted or challenged by the state counsel.

The tribunal observed that the Relief Eligibility Certificate issued in the name of Jamini Kanta Das, which listed Pramila Das as approximately 11 years old, could not independently establish the claim. However, it said the testimony of Dilip Kumar Das, along with the voter lists, established the family linkage.

The tribunal consequently held all the opposite parties, except Mohan Lal Das, to be Indian citizens and declared Mohan Lal a “streamline foreigner”. The order has been forwarded to the Cachar District Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police (Border) for information and necessary action.

The ruling comes amid renewed scrutiny of the implementation of the foreigners detection and deportation process in Assam. On November 10, the Gauhati High Court observed that 1,16,946 declared foreign nationals in the state were yet to be apprehended and expelled, describing the situation as a “very grim picture”.

The Assam Assembly was informed on July 8 that 36,358 people had been declared foreigners in the state in the five years since 2021, while only 196 had been repatriated to Bangladesh till then.