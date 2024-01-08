A resident of Cachar district, Assam, Jeherul Haque Laskar, went missing from a railway station in Guwahati, as per reports surfaced on January 8.

Laskar, who resides in Kulichera in Dhalai, Cachar, was travelling from Cooch Behar to Silchar when he disappeared. His family lost communication with him last Wednesday when his mobile went off.

The last known location was Joyguru Railway Station in Guwahati's Amingaon. His family has filed a missing person report at the North Guwahati Police Outpost.

Anyone with information about Laskar's whereabouts is requested to contact 6003921870 or 7099842320.