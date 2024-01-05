In a significant development, Cachar Police apprehended 17 notorious theft accused in a nightlong special operation and recovered stolen items. The arrests were made in response to the rising concerns among the citizens of Silchar district due to numerous incidents of thefts.

Five teams led by DSP (Probationary) and OC Silchar Sadar were instrumental in the operation, apprehending the accused from several areas of Silchar including Tarapur, Malugram, Rongpur, Rangirkhari, Ghungoor and other parts of the district.

Recovered stolen goods included mobile phones, laptops, batteries, and utensils among others.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta assured that the police are committed to public safety and are interrogating the arrested individuals for further leads. He urged the public to stay alert and calm as the police and administration are working tirelessly to ensure the arrest and imprisonment of troublemakers.

The recent surge in theft incidents in Silchar and its outskirts had sparked serious concerns among the public, with numerous reports appearing on social media.