In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, Cachar Police conducted a special operation in Bagador, Silchar, and seized 50 packets of soap cases containing suspected heroin, 30,000 Yaba tablets, and a significant amount of cash. Two persons, identified as Rohimuddin and Haseena Begum, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

As per police sources, the narcotics substances are suspected to have been smuggled from Churachandpur, Manipur, to Assam, and their market value is estimated to be around 10 crores.

This comes just a day after the police in Karimganj district seized a large quantity of narcotics substances and apprehended one person in connection to the matter. During a search operation in Badarpur and Patharkandi areas, the police seized around 22,000 Yaba tablets and 853 bottles of phensydyl cough syrup.

Meanwhile, on April 6, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a narcotics smuggler and recovered Yaba tablets worth Rs. 3 lakh in Assam's South Salmara district. The smuggler was caught with 600 Yaba tablets, which were about to be smuggled from India to Bangladesh.