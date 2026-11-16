Cachar Police seized around 16,000 suspected yaba tablets and arrested one person during a raid at Kachudaram in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday, November 15 night.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team conducted a search operation at a house in Kachudaram Part IV under Kachudaram Police Station. The operation was led by Dilraj Pathak, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Branch).

During the search, police recovered approximately 16,000 suspected yaba tablets weighing around 1 kg and 750 grams. The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is believed to be several lakh rupees.

Police arrested Ataullah Laskar, a resident of Sonabarighat in Cachar district, on charges of storing the suspected narcotic substances. Two mobile phones were also seized from his possession during the operation.

The raid was conducted at the residence of Saidul Haque Laskar as part of the ongoing crackdown on drug-related activities in the district.

The latest seizure comes amid continued enforcement efforts by Cachar Police to curb the trafficking and storage of narcotic substances in the region.