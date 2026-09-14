Assam: Cachar Police seize 2.2 kg suspected heroin, 10,000 yaba tablets in separate operations

Cachar Police seized 2.2 kilograms of suspected heroin and 10,000 yaba tablets in two separate anti-drug operations in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday, September 13 with both cases indicating the suspected transportation of narcotics from neighbouring Mizoram.

In the first operation, police intercepted a truck at Ramnagar Bypass under Silchar Police Station and recovered 2.2 kilograms of suspected heroin allegedly concealed in a specially created compartment inside the vehicle. The truck, bearing registration number AS01 NC 8893, was reportedly coming from Champhai district of Mizoram.

Police arrested Abdul Rahim Laskar, a resident of Lailapur in Cachar's Dholai area, in connection with the seizure. He is being questioned to ascertain the source of the suspected heroin, its intended destination and the involvement of other persons in the alleged drug network.

In a separate operation, police seized 10,000 yaba tablets from the Gumrah market area in Kalain. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore.

According to police, the accused in the second case had also allegedly transported the tablets from Mizoram into Cachar.

Further investigation is underway in both cases to establish the supply chain and identify other persons allegedly involved in the transportation and distribution of the narcotics.