Assam: Cachar Police seize 34,400 packs of foreign cigarettes, arrest two

Cachar Police have seized 34,400 packs of foreign-made cigarettes and arrested two alleged smugglers during an operation near the Balachara toll gate on the Silchar-Haflong National Highway.

A team from Barkhola Police Station intercepted a truck travelling towards Guwahati and conducted a search of the vehicle. Police subsequently recovered a large consignment of ESSE Lights cigarettes, which they suspect was being transported illegally.

The truck driver and his assistant were arrested in connection with the seizure. The value of the recovered cigarette consignment is estimated to be several lakh rupees.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the source and intended destination of the cigarettes. The probe is also aimed at identifying other individuals who may be involved in the alleged smuggling network.