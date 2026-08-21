Assam: Cachar police seize 70,000 suspected yaba tablets, arrest two brothers

Police have arrested two brothers after allegedly recovering 70,000 suspected yaba tablets from a rented premises behind a mobile phone shop in South Krishnapur village of Assam’s Cachar district.

The arrested men have been identified as 47-year-old Ajmal Uddin Laskar, alias Raju, and his 28-year-old brother Azim Uddin Laskar, both residents of Syedpur Part-I. Ajmal Laskar is the husband of a former president of Syedpur Gaon Panchayat in the Sonai constituency.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the Rahim’s Shop area on Friday under Silchar Police Station. During a search of the rented premises allegedly being used by the brothers, officers recovered seven packets containing the suspected contraband.

According to police, the seizure comprised around 70,000 tablets with a gross weight of approximately 7.6 kg.

Investigators suspect the tablets had been stored in a warehouse located behind the mobile phone shop. The two men were detained during the raid.

Police are now investigating the source of the suspected yaba tablets and their intended destination. Officers are also probing the possible involvement of other people in the alleged supply network.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the two accused as the investigation into the suspected drug network continues.