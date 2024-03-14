The Assam Police have scored a major victory with a seizure worth a staggering RS 110 crore. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma broke the news on the microblogging site X, hailing the operation as a monumental achievement in the fight against narcotics.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Cachar Police executed a planned operation today at Loknathpur in Dholai. The outcome? A remarkable haul of over 12 kilograms of illicit substances, including heroin and brown sugar. Astonishingly, these drugs were concealed ingeniously within leather bags and soap cases, suggesting a sophisticated smuggling operation at play.

According to preliminary reports, the contraband was being transported clandestinely from a neighboring state.

The operation led to the apprehension of one individual suspected to be linked with the smuggling ring.