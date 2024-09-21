Assam Police achieved a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking on September 20.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the police intercepted a truck in Banskandi, Cachar leading to the recovery of a large consignment of illicit substances. Upon conducting a thorough search, authorities discovered 18,000 YABA tablets and 2 kilograms of crystalline methamphetamine, with an estimated market value of Rs 15.5 crore.

Two individuals were arrested at the scene in connection with the drug haul. The operation underscores the ongoing efforts of Assam Police in combating the drug menace in the state. The commendable success of this operation has drawn praise, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauding the efforts of the authorities in the drug bust.

"Based on reliable inputs, Cachar Police intercepted a truck at Banskandi and upon thorough search recovered drugs worth ₹15.5cr 💊18,000 YABA tablets 🧊2kg Crystalline methamphetamine. Two people have been apprehended in this connection. Good job @assampolice", wrote CM Sarma on X.

Also read: Assam: 4 arrested in Morigaon on suspicion of cyber crime