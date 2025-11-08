Assam: Cachar police seize over 1 kg heroin in Lailapur, three from Manipur held

In a major success against drug trafficking, Cachar Police on Friday, November 7 intercepted a white Bolero pickup vehicle and seized over one kilogram of suspected heroin during a special operation at NH-306 in front of Lailapur Police Patrol Post under Dholai Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the transportation of narcotics from Manipur via Mizoram towards Silchar, a police team launched an intensive checking drive in the area. During the search, officers recovered 94 plastic soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 1,178.15 grams (excluding packaging). The substance tested positive for heroin using a drug detection kit.

Police also seized three mobile phones and the Bolero pickup truck (Registration No. AS-11-EC-7130) used in the illegal trade.

Three individuals from Manipur were apprehended in connection with the case:

Bailhing Koki, daughter of Thanghen Koki, resident of Pangmoul, PS Gularthal, District Tamenglong,

Kimneilhai Doungel, daughter of Haokhosem Doungel, resident of Thangnom, PS Gularthal, District Tamenglong, and

Henkholun Doungel, son of Haogen Doungel, resident of Thingthubung village, PS Gularthal, District Tamenglong.

The search and seizure operations were conducted under videography in the presence of independent witnesses to ensure transparency.

A case has been registered at Dholai Police Station under Case No. 137/2025, invoking sections 21(c)/25/29 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the wider network behind the consignment.