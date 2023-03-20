The Burmese supari syndicate continues to operate in Assam, despite warnings from the Chief Minister. In a major crackdown, Cachar police seized Burmese betel nuts of around 20 tons and arrested 10 persons and the search for others is on.

As vigilant the Assam police are becoming more smart steps the illegal traders are trying though the attempts getting failed.

Speaking to the media, SP Cachar Numal Mahatta said that his Cachar police team is on continuous search operation to stop any kind of illegal trading.

Also Read: Assam: Gauripur Police seize 101 sacks of Burmese Supari in major bust of syndicate

Yesterday in a single night SP Numal Mahatta along with Sadar OC Amit Kumar Singh, Tarapur IC Raju Dey and his team seized two heavy vehicles along with 8 small vehicles and from their possession seized around 20 tons of Burmese betel nuts which cost above 1 crore, today from one of the seized Bharat Petroleum tanker after cutting 4 secret chambers recovered by the huge amount of Burmese betel nuts said SP, also mentioned that those who were arrested are from different districts of Assam.

The arrested persons are Pinku Das of Jalalpur, Izaz Borbhuiya of Silchar, Parimal Das to Silchar, Babul Sikdar of Barpeta, Mazidul Ali of Barpeta, Azibor Sikdar of Hawly and Khalil Ahmed of Dholai.