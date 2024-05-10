Acting on intelligence concerning the illicit trafficking of narcotics, Cachar police have seized 572 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 3 crore from ISBT Silchar, based on reliable intelligence.

The contraband was being smuggled from a neighbouring state. Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Earlier, a special operation was executed in Boko, Assam during the early hours of May 9th, 2024, spearheaded by Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) Kalyan Pathak.



Also Read: Assam: 30 packets of heroin recovered during search operation in Boko, 2 persons apprehended

During the course of the operation, law enforcement intercepted an Alto vehicle suspected of involvement in narcotics transportation. Upon closer inspection, authorities discovered concealed within the steering wheel column a cache of illicit substances. A total of 30 packets containing heroin, weighing approximately 420 grams, were seized, underscoring the significant volume of contraband intercepted.

Subsequent investigations led to the apprehension of two individuals believed to be associated with the illicit drug trade. The accused individuals, identified as Kabel Uddin (33 years old) and Sabur Ali (52 years old), hail from Goroimari village under the jurisdiction of Barpeta Police Station. Both individuals have been implicated in the transportation and distribution of narcotics, further emphasizing the breadth of the illicit network operating within the region.