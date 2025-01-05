In the ongoing crackdown on drugs trafficking in state, Assam police intercepted a motorcycle on Kathal Road, Cachar district, last night, January 4, recovering 635 grams of heroin.



In a successful operation based on credible intelligence, Cachar Police The narcotics, valued at Rs 3.2 crore, were being transported from a neighboring state. The rider of the vehicle has been apprehended, and an investigation is ongoing.



The Assam police seized drugs worth over Rs 682 crore in 2024, intensifying its relentless operations against illegal activities.

In an interaction with the media at State Guest House, Koinadhara in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the police seized 183 kg of heroin and other drugs worth Rs 682.44 crore last year.

"In 2021, police seized drugs worth Rs 420.17 crore, drugs worth Rs 784.55 crore in 2022, drugs worth Rs 742.09 crore in 2023 and drugs worth Rs 682.44 crore seized last year," CM Sarma said.

Last year police seized 22,776 kg of ganja, 114 kg of opium, 33.07 lakh psychotropic substance tablets, 14 kg of morphine, and 2.30 lakh cough syrup bottles.

Assam police arrested 5059 persons and registered 3,287 cases across the state in the year 2024.

On the other hand, continuing its drive against Child Marriage in the state, police arrested 5,978 persons and registered 6,361 cases across the state during the period from 2021 to 2024.