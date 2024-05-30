All schools in Cachar have been ordered to close on May 30 and May 31 due to severe flooding, according to a directive issued by the Cachar District Commissioner.

The decision comes as the flood situation in Barak Valley remains critical, with many areas still submerged and normal life heavily disrupted.

Floodwaters have continued to rise across the valley, with all rivers swelling dangerously and some surpassing their danger levels.

In Cachar, numerous localities are underwater, exacerbating the crisis and hindering daily activities.

As of May 29, the conditions showed no signs of improvement, with the water levels posing a significant threat to residents and infrastructure.

Emergency services are on high alert, and the district administration is working tirelessly to manage the situation and provide relief to those affected.

Authorities urge residents to stay safe and follow official advisories as efforts to mitigate the flood's impact continue.