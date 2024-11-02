In a tragic incident in Sonai, Cachar, a young man from the Kaptanpur area lost his life in a bike accident while trying to flee with a minor girl. Two pillion riders were critically injured in the crash, including the girl, who was reportedly the deceased’s girlfriend, and the other pillion rider, the deceased's friend.

The young man, identified as Sanjit Rabidas, died at the scene. It’s important to note that none of the riders were wearing helmets, and they were also tripling on the bike.

Speaking to India Today NE Officer In-charge of Sonai Police Station Manas Handique confirmed the girl to be a minor and both the pillion riders are critically injured and are undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Reports indicate that this was not the first attempt by Sanjit to elope with his alleged girlfriend. Just a few days prior, they had attempted to run away but were forced to return due to police intervention. This latest attempt, involving a friend, ended in tragedy. The incident highlights the serious consequences of reckless behavior and the importance of road safety.