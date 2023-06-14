The Calcutta high court has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of IIT-Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed from Assam.

The Calcutta High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of Assam child Faizan Ahmed will be led by IPS officer K Jayaraman.

Furthermore, the Calcutta High Court has granted permission for the newly established SIT to perform narcotics testing on suspects in the Faizan Ahmed murder case.

The current investigating officer (IO) in the murder investigation has also been dismissed from the investigation.

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Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has ordered that the dead remains of Faizan Ahmed be sent to Dibrugarh, Assam, for burial within three days.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court directed the Kharagpur police to include Section 302 in the investigation into the death of Faizan Ahmed.

Last month, a team of West Bengal Police exhumed Faizan Ahmed's body from a burial ground in Assam's Dibrugarh after the Calcutta High Court ordered the exhumation in order to conduct a second post-mortem at the Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta, stating that it was necessary to determine whether he died by suicide or not.

According to reports, following the second autopsy, the court order said that it was a homicide and that the next hearing would determine who would be investigating the case.

