A caller from Assam dialed an Air India call center on July 13, raising a grave hijack threat against a flight bound from Delhi to Tel Aviv, Israel. Identified as Anuraag from Assam, the individual claimed to have overheard discussions regarding an impending hijacking of the said flight.

Responding to the hijack warning, the Delhi police registered a case to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter. The case was filed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport police station in New Delhi, invoking relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the wake of the alarming call, security measures were immediately intensified. At Guwahati airport, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) promptly convened a meeting to assess the credibility and potential danger posed by the alleged threat. Simultaneously, a special security committee convened from 9:16 am to 11:15 am on July 13, meticulously reviewing and formulating appropriate countermeasures.

Since the initiation of the investigation, the Delhi police have been pursuing leads and exploring all possible angles. However, thus far, no suspicious activity or substantial evidence has been discovered to substantiate the hijack threat.