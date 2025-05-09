Local residents are urging authorities to cancel an upcoming fair near Wahab Bazaar, citing inconsistency with the recent suspension of Bihu celebrations across Assam.

The fair, scheduled to be inaugurated soon, is located at Dakurribhata on the south bank of Dhubri civil district, an area that falls under the Fakirganj police station in South Salmara Mankachar district.

Community members argue that proceeding with the fair contradicts the solidarity shown by other regions that have cancelled traditional Bihu festivities due to the current national situation.

"In light of the widespread cancellation of Bihu programs across Assam out of respect for the current situation, it would be prudent for the Dhubri district administration and South Salmara Mankachar district police administration to also cancel this fair," stated a local resident who requested anonymity.

The resident added that "continuing with such a large event would go against the general sentiment and the spirit of solidarity being shown across the state."

The appeal highlights growing community concern about holding large gatherings during what many consider a sensitive period. Residents specifically directed their requests to both the Dhubri district administration and South Salmara Mankachar police authorities.