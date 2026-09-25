Assam cancer care network records nearly 15 lakh patient services in four years: Himanta

The Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) has provided nearly 15 lakh patient services across its network of 12 specialised facilities in the state since its inception, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The services include consultations, diagnostic tests, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and cancer surgeries, highlighting the expansion of specialised treatment facilities within Assam.

Sarma made the remarks after chairing the ACCF board meeting and annual general meeting on Thursday night, where he reviewed the progress of ongoing initiatives to strengthen cancer treatment and related healthcare services in the state.

He said the scale of services delivered over the past four years was among the key outcomes discussed during the meeting. The network, he said, has enabled patients to access cancer treatment within the state instead of travelling elsewhere for care.

The Assam government plans to expand the cancer care network further by adding five hospitals. Sarma directed officials to speed up construction of the proposed facilities in Dhubri, Nalbari, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Goalpara.

The ACCF is a joint initiative of the Assam government and Tata Trusts established to develop a state-wide cancer care network and make treatment more accessible and affordable.