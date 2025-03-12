A ten-day candle-making training program aimed at fostering self-employment and entrepreneurship successfully concluded at UCO Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), Dhubri. The initiative, sponsored by UCO Bank and supported by the Government of India, trained 35 participants, equipping them with essential skills to establish their own businesses in the candle-making industry.

Held at the UCO RSETI Dhubri premises, the program featured expert training from Swapan Kumar Roy, who provided hands-on skill training, and Debodotta Chaki, an Entrepreneur Development Programme Trainer at UCO RSETI Dhubri. The curriculum emphasized practical learning and innovation, enabling participants to confidently start their entrepreneurial journeys.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Apun Pratim Handique, Director of UCO RSETI Dhubri, underscored the importance of skill development programs in fostering economic self-reliance.

“These initiatives empower individuals to become self-sufficient, support their families, and contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Handique stated.

Many participants, hailing from nearby areas, expressed enthusiasm about utilizing their newly acquired skills to launch independent businesses and achieve financial stability.