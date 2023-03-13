Hundreds of people, including journalists and members of various organizations, took part in a candlelight march in Silchar town to demand justice for 8-year-old Ayan Manzoor, who was brutally murdered by youth Apu Majumdar in a land dispute.

The rally was organized by Humans of Silchar and began at The Dakbangla Point before moving through various roads in Silchar town and ending at Goldighi Mahal. Protesters carried candles and placards demanding the hanging of Apu Majumdar, who has already been arrested by the police.

Speakers at the rally condemned the killing and demanded that the trial of the killers be conducted in judicial custody. They also called on Silchar's lawyers not to defend the killers in court.

Journalists from Silchar also participated in the candlelight march to express their solidarity with the victim's family and to protest against the senseless killing of a child.

The murder of Ayan Manzoor has sparked outrage across the region, with many demanding that justice be served and the killers be held accountable for their actions.

The incident took place on Warks Road in Silchar town, where Apu Majumdar, son of Alauddin, stabbed Ayan Manzoor to death following a dispute between Manzoorul Islam and Alauddin over land.

The candlelight march in Silchar serves as a reminder that the people will not remain silent in the face of such heinous crimes and will continue to demand justice for victims of violence.