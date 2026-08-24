Assam: Cannabis worth over Rs 2 crore seized from truck at Srirampur check gate

Security personnel seized approximately 2,030 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth more than Rs 2 crore, from a truck at the Srirampur check gate in Assam’s Kokrajhar district along the Assam-West Bengal border, according to a report.

The consignment was allegedly concealed beneath a load of bamboo being transported in the truck. Acting on a tip-off, security personnel intercepted and searched the vehicle at the check gate, recovering 203 packets of ganja.

Each packet reportedly contained around 10 kg of the contraband, taking the total seized quantity to approximately 2,030 kg.

The truck driver and his assistant were arrested in connection with the seizure. They have been identified as Ram Lakhan Rajbhar and Manoj Chauhan, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the initial investigation, the consignment was allegedly being transported from Tezpur in Assam to Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The ganja was reportedly hidden beneath the bamboo load in an attempt to evade detection during transit.

The arrested accused are being questioned as authorities investigate the source of the consignment and the intended recipients. Officials are also probing possible links to a wider drug trafficking network.