A team of the Mazbat police station intercepted and seized cannabis worth Rs 1.4 crores near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Mazbat police station which falls under the Udalguri district in Assam, initiated lawful action against the accused.

Earlier narcotics worth Rs 80 lakhs were confiscated and two individuals were apprehended in the Nagaon district.

Nagaon Police executed an operation based on intel regarding a potential drug trade. During the operation, a vehicle was intercepted, leading to the discovery of the narcotics.