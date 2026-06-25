Assam cannot progress immediately without growth in agricultural income: Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika on June 25 said that Assam cannot achieve rapid progress and development without significantly improving agricultural income, stressing the need for greater research, extension services and coordination across the agriculture sector.

Speaking at an agriculture sector interface meeting organised by Assam Agricultural University in collaboration with the Agriculture Department at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara, Hazarika said that despite more than 70 per cent of the state's population being engaged in agriculture, Assam continues to depend heavily on imports of food grains and other food products.

He stressed the need to support farmers through improved agricultural practices, scientific research and better coordination among the agriculture, fisheries and animal husbandry sectors. The minister said increasing production and ensuring better returns for farmers must remain a priority for all stakeholders, including universities, research institutions and government departments.

Highlighting the importance of innovation, Hazarika called for research into new technologies, products and farming methods, stating that sustainable agricultural growth is impossible without strong research support.

Referring to irrigation coverage, the minister noted that only 24 per cent of Assam's agricultural land currently has irrigation facilities, compared to 75 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and nearly 100 per cent in Punjab. He said broader participation, strategic planning and enhanced research efforts are necessary to address such challenges.

Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, Deepjyoti Rajkhowa, in his welcome address, emphasised the need to align Assam's agriculture sector with national priorities and global agricultural trends while promoting commercially viable farming strategies.

Agricultural Production Commissioner Aruna Rajoria, who attended as the guest of honour, highlighted the importance of strengthening agricultural extension systems and empowering farmers through a robust agricultural ecosystem.

The meeting also witnessed participation from NABARD Chief General Manager G. Ramesh Kumar, Assam Veterinary and Fisheries University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Niranjan Kalita, senior agricultural scientists, researchers, extension experts and representatives of allied sectors. Discussions focused on strengthening coordination between research and extension systems, addressing farmers' concerns and exploring solutions to emerging challenges in the agriculture sector.