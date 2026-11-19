A car rammed into an electricity pole at Shyamacharanpur village along the Bhaga-Sherkhan road in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday, November 18 night, causing the pole to collapse onto the vehicle.



However, the incident has raised questions after neither the driver nor any passengers were found at the accident site following the collision.

The vehicle, a Maruti Ignis bearing registration number AS 11 AG 2399, was reportedly travelling from Bhaga market towards Kulichara when the driver lost control and crashed into the electricity pole.

The impact broke the pole, which subsequently fell on the car, leaving the vehicle extensively damaged.

However, when locals reached the accident site, the driver and other occupants of the vehicle were reportedly missing. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

Meanwhile, some local residents have raised suspicions that narcotic substances may have been carried inside the vehicle. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the alleged presence of any contraband.

The circumstances surrounding the accident, including why the occupants left the scene and whether the vehicle was carrying any illegal substances, remain unclear.

Further details are awaited as the incident comes under investigation.