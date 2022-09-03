The carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a river at Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday night.

As per reports, the jumbo was first spotted by locals in Doigrung river, after which the locals informed forest officials.

According to the forest officials, the wild elephant came out in search of food from the forest area.

Later, the forest department lifted the body of the elephant from the river.

It is not the first time that an elephant carcass has been found in the village.

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Earlier too many elephants and their calves have been found lying dead in the corner of the villages or in rivers. Wild elephants living in the forest area have been forced to abandon their habitat, losing their normal way of movement, and wandering out into human habitation in search of food and water.

Earlier in August, another wild elephant carcass was found lying at the edge of a man’s house at No. 2 Burhagohainkhat in Numaligarh.

The locals suspect the elephant must have died due to electrocution. People in the village have set up fences lined up with live wire to protect their homes and crops from wandering elephant herds that have come out of the forest, searching for food.