The carcasses of two wild elephants were discovered in separate locations within the West Kamrup Divisional Forest area of Kamrup District on Monday. The grim finds were made by villagers from Pakharapara and nearby areas, who alerted the state forest department after spotting the remains of a male sub-adult elephant in a paddy field close to Pakharapara village.

Singra Forest Range Officer Bhargab Hazarika and his team promptly arrived at the scene following the report. Hazarika noted, "Upon receiving information about the carcass in the Mouman Reserve Forest area, we immediately proceeded to the site. The elephant was a male sub-adult, estimated to be under 10 years old."

While the precise cause of death remains undetermined, Hazarika revealed that initial investigations suggest electrocution may be responsible. "We have summoned a state veterinary doctor to conduct a post-mortem examination, and we will disclose the cause of death once we receive the report," he added. Evidence of electrocution methods, reportedly employed by some residents to deter wild elephants from agricultural lands, was found at the location.

Hazarika said that an investigation is underway, stating, "We will take necessary action as per the Forest Act if we identify any individuals involved in this illegal practice."

Concerns regarding encroachment in forest areas have intensified, with local conservationists highlighting the growing instances of human-elephant conflict. One resident expressed frustration, saying, "The encroachment in the Mouman Reserve Forest has significantly increased, exacerbating man-elephant conflicts. The forest department must survey these areas and implement measures to mitigate these incidents."

In a related incident, another wild elephant carcass was discovered by villagers in the Dhangargaon village area under the Kulshi Forest Range. Kulshi Forest Range Officer Kankan Jyoti Kaushik reported that this male elephant was approximately 25 years old. Similar to the earlier case, the cause of death is still under investigation, though there are indications that electrocution may have played a role.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. However, preliminary information points to electrocution," Kaushik noted. "We have launched an investigation, and any individuals found guilty will face legal repercussions."

Both Singra and Kulshi Forest Ranges fall under the jurisdiction of the West Kamrup Divisional Forest Office, which is now tasked with addressing the alarming rise in human-elephant conflicts in the region.