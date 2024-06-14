Authorities are currently investigating the mysterious death of an undertrial inmate, Shailja Borgohain, in Dibrugarh Central Jail. The incident has sparked widespread concern and speculation regarding the conditions within the facility.

Borgohain, 30, has been in jail for the past three days following his arrest in a domestic violence case. His family, who goes to receive him from the jail on Thursday after he procures bail, claims they are informed of his death upon arrival.

The family alleges that the jail authorities attempt to hand over Borgohain's lifeless body by placing it in a wheelchair, raising further questions about the circumstances of his death.

Earlier reports indicate that Borgohain is found dead on June 13, just before he was to be granted bail. The incident has led to demands for a thorough investigation into the jail's oversight and conditions.

It is noteworthy that Dibrugarh Central Jail is the same facility where Khalistani separatist, Amritpal Singh, is lodged. The Punjab government has decided to shift pro-Khalistan propagator Amritpal Singh to jail in Assam, more than 2,600 km away from Punjab, on the directions of the Centre, a senior government official said on April 23. The decision was taken to avoid any kind of jailbreak or protests if Singh was lodged in any prison in Punjab or Haryana.

The case, registered on Friday, aims to uncover the details surrounding Borgohain's death and address the concerns raised by his family and the public. The authorities are under pressure to ensure transparency and accountability in the investigation to restore trust in the jail's administration.