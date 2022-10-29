A team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Cell of Assam raided the residence of one KK Sharma, ACS officer and recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 49,24,700 lakh.

Notably, the anti-corruption squad arrested the Joint Secretary to the state government while accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000.

Further to trap & arrest of Sri KK Sharma last evening, search by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM at his residential premise has led to recovery of unaccounted cash INR 49 Lacs 24 thousand 700. The same is being seized and lawful action taken. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/F9GTWyyzYu — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 29, 2022

On the other hand, earlier this month, sleuths of vigilance and anti-corruption October 19 arrested one Junior Assistant of the Dibrugarh DTO office and an agent Pankaj Saikia for accepting a bribe.

Meanwhile, carrying out relentless efforts to curb the mushrooming corruption in the state, the anti-Corruption team on October 20 searched the house of Pankaj Saikia at Tengakhat, Dibrugarh and seized several documents including online payment receipts.

Based on reliable inputs, the anti-corruption team carried out an operation and arrested the Junior Assistant identified as Diptimoni Gogoi and agent Pankaj Saikia for allegedly involving in corrupt practices.

It is being reported that Diptimoni Gogoi took a bribe from the agent Pankaj Saikia.

Additionally, a cash amount of Rs 9,30,500 was recovered from the flat of the arrested accused Ditimoni Gogoi during the investigation.