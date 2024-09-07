An enquiry into the caste certificate of Tripti Das, Retired Principal-In-Charge of Women's College, Silchar, has revealed discrepancies.

This comes after an investigation was conducted by the Circle Officer, Sadar Revenue Circle, Silchar.

Documents show that Tripti Das, daughter of Late Jugendra Chakraborty and wife of Late Indrajit Das, belongs to the General Category. Despite her husband's Scheduled Caste status, her father's General Category status is what applies to her.

The Additional District Commissioner, Cachar (Certificate Branch), confirmed the authenticity of the caste certificate issued on 28-11-1997. The certificate was issued in favour of Tripti Das from the Magistracy Branch.

The District Branch of Asom Anusuchit Jati Parisad, through a letter dated 06-03-2023, stated that Tripti Das belongs to the Brahmin category by birth. They accused her of misleading the certifying authority.

It was found that the certificate from the Sub-Divisional SC Development Board, Silchar, mentioned only her husband's name. It should have included her father's name to substantiate any claim of belonging to the 'PATNI' caste.

Tripti Das was given an opportunity to present her case on 22-02-2024. However, she did not appear for the personal hearing.