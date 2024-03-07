Guwahati city police took swift action on Thursday seizing a truck laden with cattle and apprehending two individuals in connection with the illegal activity. Diganta Borah, Guwahati Commissioner of Polic, reported that the interception occurred at Jorabat

A team from Jorabat Police Outpost conducted the interception during routine checks, revealing the illicit transportation of cattle. The apprehended individuals, Iman Ali (36) and Sofiqul Haque (30), both residents of Nagaon district, were taken into custody. The seized vehicle, a container truck, was found to contain 30 cattle heads along with other items, all confiscated in the presence of witnesses.

During questioning, the detainees disclosed that they had transported the cattle from Nagaon and were en route to Byrnihat in Meghalaya. Shockingly, the carriers lacked valid documents for the transportation. In response, legal measures have been initiated against the individuals involved.

This incident sheds light on the vigilant efforts of the Guwahati city police in curbing illegal activities, particularly those involving the transportation of livestock.