In a recent operation, the East Guwahati Police Department team from Jorabat OP of Basistha police station successfully intercepted a vehicle (AS21 C 9386) at Jorabat Link Road this morning. The vehicle was attempting to smuggle 10 live cattle into Meghalaya.

As a result of the interception, three individuals identified as Saddam Hussain from Mikirbheta, along with Jiyaul Haque and Inus Ali, both hailing from Morigaon, were apprehended by the authorities.

The operation highlights the vigilant efforts of law enforcement to curb illegal activities, particularly in the realm of cattle smuggling. The EGPD team's prompt action led to the prevention of the illicit transportation of live cattle across state borders.

The arrested individuals, identified as potential culprits in the smuggling attempt, are now in custody. The authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.