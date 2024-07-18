A police encounter took place at West Gaikhowa on the India-Bangladesh border in Golakganj on July 17 night.

The Golakganj police had arrested the most wanted cow mafia, Sirajul Haque, during the day. At night, when the police arrived at West Gaikhowa with Sirajul Haque, he attacked the police and tried to escape.

In the ensuing firing, Sirajul Haque was injured.

Meanwhile, smuggling of cattle continues in Dhubri, as this time a vehicle loaded with smuggled cattle was seized on July 17 at Chagolia on the Assam-Bengal border in Dhubri.



Also Read: Dhubri Police seize vehicle loaded with smuggled cattle at Assam-Bengal border, 4 arrested

The police operation resulted in the rescue of 46 cattle. The Chagolia police, acting on secret information, searched the vehicle transporting cattle from Bihar to Dhubri via Bengal.

Four smugglers were arrested: Shahidul Islam and Akhtar Hussain of Barpeta Road, Samad Ali of Barpeta Town, and Mozammil Hussain of Nalbari.

An ultra truck loaded with smuggled cattle, bearing the number AS-28-AC-0508, was also seized by the police.