A few days ago an alleged cattle smuggler was arrested by Golakganj police under Dhubri district along with a JCB, two tractors, an alto, a bike and a bank account. Regarding the incident, Abhijit Gurav Superintendent of Police Dhubri today announced that a total value of property attached and seized Rs. 65,68,359.67/- under the Assam Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The accused Abu Taher Md Nazrul Islam Sheikh was arrested on 31-05-2022 during an anti-cattle smuggling operation while he was leading and guiding his associates rowing a boat loaded with cattle to a safe destination.

According to SP Abhijit Gurav, the accused Nazrul is at the helm of the network of cattle smugglers operating in Golakganj area and was indulged in this illegal activity for very long. He has accumulated sizable wealth over the last few years and uses his movable and immovable assets to facilitate and operate the network of cattle smuggling.

Lastly, Dhubri SP Abhijit Gurav also informed that cattle smuggling should be stopped in Dhubri district in any way and traders involved in smuggling of cattle will not be exempted.

The accused person is a habitual offender and was previously arrested in connection with Golakganj P.S case no. 374/08 u/s 120 B/121/121 A/122/123 IPC r/w section 3/4 of Explosive Substances Act, informed SP Gurav.