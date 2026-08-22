Assam: Cattle smuggling attempt foiled in Dhubri, 40 cows seized

Police foiled an alleged cattle smuggling attempt in Assam’s Dhubri district on Saturday, August 22 morning, seizing 40 cows from a boat at Chalakura Pt-5, police said.

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the suspected transportation of cattle through the riverine route, a team from Dhubri Sadar Police Station, led by Officer-in-Charge Pritam Das, launched an operation in the area. At around 6.38 am, the team intercepted a boat allegedly being used to transport the cattle.

On noticing the police operation, the suspected smugglers abandoned the boat and the animals at Chalakura Pt-5 and fled the area, taking advantage of the riverine terrain. Police subsequently secured the site and seized all 40 cows.

A search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend the suspects. Police are also examining the alleged forward and backward linkages of the operation to identify the persons involved in transporting and owning the cattle, as well as any wider network associated with the suspected smuggling activity.

Further investigation is underway.