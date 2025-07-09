Assam: Cattle smuggling attempt foiled in Dhubri, one arrested with hidden cow in e-rickshaw

In an ongoing action against illegal livestock trafficking, Dhubri Police on Wednesday, July 9 evening apprehended a suspect involved in a suspected cattle smuggling operation near Tamarhat More on National Highway 17.

The operation was launched following a tip-off received by law enforcement regarding a suspicious vehicle moving through the area. Acting promptly, police intercepted an e-rickshaw without a registration number at the Tamarhat More junction. Upon a thorough inspection, officers discovered a hidden compartment beneath the seats containing a concealed cattle head—strongly suggesting an attempt to smuggle cattle in violation of legal provisions.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Jahangir Hussain, son of Anuwar Hussain and a resident of Jhapusa Bari Pt-3 under Agomoni Police Station in Dhubri district, was taken into custody on the spot.

Officials confirmed that the arrest is part of an intensified campaign against rampant cattle smuggling activities in the region. The police have launched a deeper probe to identify and dismantle the broader network facilitating such illegal trade. Charges under relevant sections of the law are being prepared against the accused.

Police authorities reiterated their commitment to cracking down on cattle smuggling operations, which have seen a resurgence in the border areas of lower Assam.