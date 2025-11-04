Assam: Cattle smuggling kingpin Akram Ali arrested in major Kamrup Police operation

In a significant blow to organized cattle smuggling along the Assam–Meghalaya border, Kamrup district police on Monday, November night arrested an alleged kingpin identified as Akram Ali, believed to be the mastermind behind a large-scale cross-border smuggling syndicate.

The arrest was made during a late-night raid at Kanhara village under the jurisdiction of Goroimari Police Station. Acting on intelligence inputs, the police team intercepted the suspect and seized 112 cattle, a Scorpio vehicle (registration no. AS 22 H 6489), and ₹90,000 in cash. Both the accused and the recovered cattle were later taken to Rani Police Outpost for further investigation.

According to police sources, Akram Ali managed a highly organized network that operated from the char (riverine) areas of South Kamrup, smuggling cattle across the Assam–Meghalaya border and into Bangladesh. The syndicate reportedly used both road and river routes along the Brahmaputra to transport cattle.

Investigations have revealed that for several months, 9–10 Bolero pickup vans were used nightly to move 100–150 cattle from areas such as Goroimari, Sonatoli, and Hatipara, using National Highway 17 to reach Rani, Joypur, and Sukurbaria, before crossing into Meghalaya.

Local residents of Rani reported that frequent nighttime movements of such vehicles between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. had long raised concerns about security and law enforcement in the border belt.

Kamrup district police, under senior supervision, have now initiated a comprehensive crackdown on illegal cattle trafficking networks. Officials have affirmed that further arrests and investigations are underway to expose the entire chain of operations and dismantle the network completely.

Authorities have also emphasized the need for enhanced border surveillance and inter-state coordination, especially with Meghalaya, to curb the deep-rooted smuggling trade that has persisted for years.

Observers believe that this latest arrest marks a turning point in the fight against organized cattle smuggling, though maintaining sustained vigilance will be key to preventing resurgence.