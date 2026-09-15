Assam cattle theft network: Alleged key handler Chan Mia arrested after 2 months

Assam police arrested Chan Mia, alleged to be a key handler of a cattle theft network operating across lower Assam, nearly two months after he allegedly evaded arrest in an earlier cattle theft case.

Mia was arrested from Barpeta town by a team of Alopati Char Police Station based on specific information, police said.

The arrest followed the recovery of 11 cattle allegedly transported by boat to Bhatnapaiti on Saturday. Local residents noticed the movement of the cattle and alerted the village defence party, which subsequently informed the Alopati Char police.

Acting on the information, officer-in-charge Bidyut Thakuria and his team reached the area and recovered the cattle before bringing them to the police station.

According to the field report, the latest incident is linked to an earlier case involving the alleged theft of 11 cattle from Hatimura in Guwahati. The cattle were reportedly transported through a river route and were allegedly meant to be delivered to Mia.

The alleged thieves were caught by local residents at the time, while Mia reportedly managed to evade arrest.

Police suspect that Mia may also have been involved in the movement of stolen cattle in earlier instances. In one such case, two stolen buffaloes were allegedly brought to the area. Residents reportedly became suspicious after one of the buffaloes was sacrificed during Eid al-Adha. The second buffalo was subsequently returned to its owner, according to the field report.

Local residents said Mia had been staying in Barpeta town while evading arrest. Police eventually traced him following a tip-off and took him into custody.

Residents have also alleged the involvement of another person, identified as Azizul Haque, in the alleged cattle smuggling network. According to the allegations, cattle stolen from different parts of lower Assam were handed over to Mia and Haque for further sale.

The two men have allegedly been involved in the illegal cattle trade for a considerable period, residents claimed.

Police are expected to question Mia as part of the investigation into the alleged network and its links to the theft and transportation of cattle across lower Assam.

Local residents have urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Barpeta Senior Superintendent of Police to take strict action against those allegedly involved in the cattle theft network.