The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Manager, Food Corporation of India (FCI) Bongaigaon in Assam for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the Complainant.

The arrested accused has been identified as Amit Kumar Biswas, Manager, Food Corporation of India, Bongaigaon.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the accused on the complaint. It was alleged that the Complainant was an authorized representative of a private company based at Bongaigaon, dealing in the loading and unloading of food grains at Bongaigaon FCI Warehouses.

It was further alleged that the said company was submitting monthly bills to the Divisional Office, Food Corporation of India, Bongaigaon. It was also alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000/- for passing/processing bills submitted by the said private company.



Also Read: Four Assam government employees arrested along with retired official in rice scam

CBI laid a trap and caught the Manager, FCI red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the Complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents including of immovable properties.

The arrested accused is being produced today before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Guwahati (Assam).

In another case, CBI arrested a head constable, posted at the Police Station, Mangolpuri, Delhi for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant.

The arrested accused has been identified as Akshay, Head Constable, posted at Police Station Mangolpuri, Delhi.



A case was registered against two Head Constables of Delhi Police, posted at Police Station Mangolpuri, Delhi on a complaint. It was alleged that the Complainant runs a shop for charging e-rickshaws at Mangolpuri, Delhi.

It was further alleged that the accused threatened the Complainant to disrupt the operation of his e-rickshaws charging shop and demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000/- from the Complainant.



CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding & accepting the bribe of Rs. 50,000/- from the Complainant.



The arrested accused is being produced today before the Designated Court, Delhi.



