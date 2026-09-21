Assam: CBI books retired NFR deputy chief engineer in disproportionate assets case

The Guwahati branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against retired Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Deputy Chief Engineer Sajal Kanti Das for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to the CBI’s allegations, Das and his wife, Sangita Das, accumulated assets worth around Rs 88.20 lakh disproportionate to their known sources of income during the period from 2016 to 2022.

The agency has alleged that the couple’s total assets, valued at around Rs 39.85 lakh in 2016, increased to Rs 1,28,66,946 by 2022.

Among the properties identified during the investigation is a house valued at around Rs 19 lakh, constructed on five kathas of land at Rangpur in Assam’s Cachar district. The CBI has also alleged that substantial parcels of land in Udharbond and Lakhipur were held in Sangita Das’s name.

The agency further alleged that Sangita Das owned a commercial property on Club Road in Silchar, valued at around Rs 34 lakh. A flat on Club Road, Silchar, valued at more than Rs 20 lakh, was allegedly held in Sajal Kanti Das’s name.

The investigation also identified multiple bank accounts, fixed deposits and term deposits maintained separately in the names of Sajal Kanti Das and his wife, involving amounts running into several lakhs of rupees, according to the allegations.

Sajal Kanti Das had served as Deputy Chief Engineer with the NFR at Jiribam.

The case relates to allegations of disproportionate assets, and the properties and financial holdings are subject to investigation and verification by the agency.