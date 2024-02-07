The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded its probe into the tragic death of SI Jonmani Rabha revealing that the incident was the result of an accident and not a case of murder or suicide.

The investigation has led to the filing of a charge sheet in three cases, presented in the Nagaon Satra Judge's Court. The CBI team, responsible for the inquiry, will now return to Delhi.



Earlier SI Jonmani Rabha, a woman sub-inspector of Assam Police, lost her life in a collision between her car and a container truck in Nagaon district on May 16, 2023. The accident took place at Sarubhagia village under Jakhalabandha police station of Kaliabor Sub-Division.



The CBI, entrusted with investigating the case determined that the circumstances leading to SI Jonmani Rabha's death were attributed to the unfortunate accident. The agency has now ruled out any foul play or intentional harm.



The family members of the deceased who were previously unaware of her movements had initially raised concerns and suspected criminality in her death. SI Jonmani Rabha's mother, Sumitra Rabha went as far as alleging that it was a pre-planned murder orchestrated by an unidentified racket. However, the CBI's findings contradict these suspicions.



This conclusion by the CBI brings a degree of closure to the mystery surrounding Si Jonmani Rabha's demise. The family, who had demanded an impartial probe to uncover the truth, now faces the somber reality that her death was a tragic accident rather than a result of criminal activity.