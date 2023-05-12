The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the then Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Zone Unit, along with four others, including two private persons. The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The allegations suggest that officials of NCB, Mumbai Zone, entered into a criminal conspiracy with others to obtain undue advantage in the form of bribes from the accused in a narcotics case. The accused also allegedly conspired to extort Rs. 25 crore from the family members of the accused by threatening them with the accusation of possession of narcotics substances.

The searches are being conducted across 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Lucknow, Chennai, and Guwahati. Among the accused is Shri Sameer Wankhede, IRS, who was the then Zonal Director, NCB, Mumbai Zone Unit. The searches have led to the recovery of incriminating documents, articles, cash, and other evidence.

In Guwahati, searches are being conducted in connection with the case, which is still under investigation.