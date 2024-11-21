The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of Tanay Deb, an accused named in a First Information Report (FIR), in Silchar, Assam.

The searches took place on 20th November as part of an ongoing investigation into a financial scam in the state.

During the operation, the CBI recovered several incriminating devices and documents. The agency is probing the extent of the scam and the involvement of multiple individuals.

The materials seized during the search are expected to provide crucial leads in the investigation.

The CBI has intensified its efforts to unravel the financial irregularities and bring those responsible to justice.



Also Read: Assam: CBI files chargesheet against accused Monalisa Das in online trading scam

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 18 filed a chargesheet against Monalisa Das, a representative of DB Stock Consultancy, in connection with a fraudulent online trading scheme in Assam. The chargesheet was submitted before the Special Judge for CBI cases in Chandmari, Guwahati.

The investigation alleges that DB Stock Consultancy deceived investors through unregulated deposit schemes. "The chargesheet was filed under Section 25 read with Sections 21(1), 21(2), and 21(3) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019; Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code; and Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023," said a CBI spokesperson.

According to the agency, since 2018, the accused has collected significant sums from depositors by promising guaranteed returns. Investors were provided documents on Rs 100 stamp paper as proof, but irregular payments surfaced, leaving many without their promised returns.