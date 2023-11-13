The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against the then Deputy Chief Engineer (Survey/Construction), Northeast Frontier Railways, Maligaon, Guwahati (Assam) in a disproportionate assets case.

A case was registered on 30.11.2021 against the accused on the allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. It was further alleged that during the check period 01.01.2013 to 31.12.2019, the accused had amassed assets disproportionate to the known source of income to the tune of Rs.2,15,28,395/-(approx) and the percentage of disproportionate assets came to around 89.96 per cent.



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Searches were earlier conducted at two places at Jorhat & Guwahati on the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of documents related to immovable properties, Locker keys, etc.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed.

The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.