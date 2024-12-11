The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet in the Assam Ponzi Scam, implicating two individuals in a Rs 5.14 crore fraud that affected over 2,600 investors. The charge sheet, submitted to the CBI Court in Guwahati on Wednesday, names Biswanath Roy and Mridul Dutta as key accused in the multi-level deposit scheme operated under the trade names "Ayurvedlife" and "AJRS Trading."

According to the CBI’s press statement, investors were lured with promises of high returns and incentives such as vehicles and foreign trips for reaching specific investment milestones. Instead, deposits were allegedly misappropriated, leaving victims, primarily from Assam, with significant financial losses.

The investigation revealed that Roy and Dutta marketed and promoted the unregulated scheme through WhatsApp groups and meetings with potential investors. They promised to double deposits within 200 days and recruited members into a multi-level marketing (MLM) structure, offering commissions for enrolling new participants. The duo remains in judicial custody following their arrests earlier this year.

The case was taken over by the CBI on October 14, at the request of the Assam Government. Originally registered by Dispur Police Station, the complaint accused AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd. of operating without the necessary approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The CBI is continuing its investigation to identify additional individuals involved, including Gopal Paul, Director of AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd., who was arrested on November 12 and is also in judicial custody. Authorities are examining the roles of other associated companies as part of the broader inquiry into fraudulent trading activities in Assam.