The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 18 filed a chargesheet against Monalisa Das, a representative of DB Stock Consultancy, in connection with a fraudulent online trading scheme in Assam. The chargesheet was submitted before the Special Judge for CBI cases in Chandmari, Guwahati.

The investigation alleges that DB Stock Consultancy deceived investors through unregulated deposit schemes. "The chargesheet was filed under Section 25 read with Sections 21(1), 21(2), and 21(3) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019; Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code; and Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023," said a CBI spokesperson.

According to the agency, since 2018, the accused collected significant sums from depositors by promising guaranteed returns. Investors were provided documents on Rs 100 stamp paper as proof, but irregular payments surfaced, leaving many without their promised returns.

The CBI began its investigation in late October following a recommendation from the Assam government. Das, the first arrest in the case, was detained by Assam Police on August 22 and remains in judicial custody.

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